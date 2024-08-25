‘I wish I was black’: Ben Stiller bows down to Kamala in HUMILIATING fundraiser speech

The rich and famous love to tell middle-class Americans how to live and who they should vote for, and unfortunately, once funny guy Ben Stiller is no different.

“Is there anything better than Hollywood celebrities on the things that they say?” Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” comments before playing a clip of Stiller speaking during a Kamala fundraiser, during which he says a whole lot of nothing.

“I’m so genuinely excited about the potential to actually win this election,” Stiller began. “What’s happened the last couple of weeks, just the turn of the tide, and that you know, Vice President Harris can actually win this thing if we all just rally around and really take advantage of this incredible energy.”

“I just want a decent person in the White House, you know, a person who cares about democracy more than themselves, who doesn’t lie, who’s not fomenting anger and rage, someone who cares about people, and that’s what Kamala Harris is,” he continued.

Stiller then went on to praise that she’s “like a human being” and “acts like a human being.”

“She has empathy and she has humor and it's beautiful when she laughs because she’s a real person who is reacting to things,” he said, sounding fairly delusional.

Stiller attempted to talk policy by exclaiming that Kamala “wants to put an end to gun violence in this country” and “the fact that she’s going to fight for a woman’s right to choose.”

While his discombobulated and ill-informed speech didn’t seem as if it could get any worse, it got worse.

“I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black,” he attempted to joke, adding, “It’s just, get out there and vote and donate and like take advantage.”

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.