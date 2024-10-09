Karine Jean-Pierre claims FEMA does not fund illegal immigrants, but 2022 receipts prove she’s LYING (again)

American citizens impacted by Hurricane Helene have been all but abandoned by FEMA. Apparently, the relief organization is out of money because it’s been focusing on everyone who is not an American citizen — including the Ukrainians and untold numbers of illegal immigrants who have been welcomed into the country by the Biden administration.

On October 3, the New York Post tweeted the following:

However, Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, is doing what she always does: cover up the administration’s horrendous policies with bold-faced lies.

In a recent press conference, Jean-Pierre was questioned about Biden’s use of FEMA funds to support “undocumented migrants.”

“Former president Trump is accusing the Biden administration of using FEMA funding to support undocumented migrants. How is the White House responding?” one reporter asked.

“It’s just categorically false,” Jean-Pierre retorted before adding that Trump is actually the one who used FEMA funds to support immigrants.

Dave Rubin, however, is throwing the flag and pulling receipts.

He plays a video from 2022 during which Jean-Pierre standing at the same podium admits that FEMA funds are indeed being used for illegal immigrants.

“FEMA regional administrators have been meeting with city officials on-site to coordinate available federal support from FEMA and other federal agencies. Funding is also available through FEMA's emergency food and shelter program to eligible local governments and not-for-profit organizations upon request to support humanitarian relief for migrants,” Jean-Pierre said.



“In '22, yes, FEMA resources were being moved to help with illegal immigrants, and just days ago, she’s saying it didn't happen,” sighs Dave. “They lie about everything.”

And if you need further proof that FEMA funds illegal immigrants, look no further than FEMA’s own website.

“Hot diggity dog, it's even on their freaking website,” says Dave, reading from “Shelter and Services Program” page.

“The Shelter and Services Program (SSP) is administered by the FEMA in partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). SSP provides financial support to non-federal entities to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The intent is to support the CBP in safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities.”

“They lie about everything,” Dave reiterates.

