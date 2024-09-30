Mark Zuckerberg allegedly ‘red-pilled’ and aligned with ‘libertarian ideology’

If there’s one guy you want on your side on November 5, it might be the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg has previously admitted to being coerced into censoring information that did not align with the Biden administration’s narrative — but he now seems to be abandoning the Democrats.

In a post on X, Leading Report wrote that Zuckerberg is “reportedly now aligned ‘with libertarian ideology’ and has hired a Republican strategist to repair his relationship with right-wing media and operatives after years of censorship.”

While hopeful that Zuckerberg is being truthful, Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” isn’t fully convinced.

“Personally, I’m a little cynical about this; the guy who put Zuckerbucks in and has been helping Democrats for years, now he’s going through his libertarian phase,” Rubin tells “Impact Theory’s” Tom Bilyeu and former CIA officer Mike Baker, who is in agreement.

“That’s a hell of a pivot, right?” Baker comments. “I think it’s wonderful because that is your theoretically human capacity to be able to change your mind based on changing circumstances, so maybe it is true.”

“But, I think we need to see a little bit more in terms of action and put a little time there before we start to imagine somehow that he’s crossed over that bridge,” he adds.

