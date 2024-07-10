Megyn Kelly delivers EPIC rant to Piers Morgan about Jill Biden: ‘She wants a shadow presidency’

Since Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against Donald Trump in the first presidential debate, the first lady has been in the headlines perhaps more than ever. Recent footage shows Jill Biden giving speeches and hyping up her husband. She’s even on the cover of Vogue magazine’s August issue.

Why the sudden keenness for the camera?

Dave Rubin plays a clip of Megyn Kelly telling Piers Morgan her thoughts on the possible motivations behind Jill’s abrupt publicity.

Piers Morgan Looks Visibly Shocked When Megyn Kelly Said This youtu.be

“What do you think of Jill Biden’s role here and her responsibilities?” Morgan asked, setting the stage for Kelly’s brutal castigation.

“I think she’s been exposed as a power-hungry aspirant herself to political power,” she responded frankly.

“She is on the cover of Vogue magazine right now. Why? Because she wants to promote herself,” Kelly continued, adding that Jill also “tweeted out a photo of herself sitting in the president's chair not long ago when he was preparing for the G7 meeting.”

Kelly also pointed out the first lady’s insistence on being referred to as “Dr. Jill Biden.”

“She's got her Ph.D. ... in education,” she told Morgan. “I don't make fun of that degree; my own father had that degree, but my father would never have insisted somebody call him Dr. Kelly.”

“He went by professor, and that was a title he'd earned. Why does she insist on [being called Dr.]? Because she's power hungry — because she has a small, fractured ego that she needs built up. She needs the affirmation of strangers to give her an honorarium,” Kelly criticized.

“I do think it's tied to what we're seeing now — the big reveal about her. She's power hungry ... what did we see from her on debate night? We saw her take the stage and guide the president of the United States down the stairs like a mama would.”

“And then after the debate that clip that was everywhere with her saying, ‘You did it! You answered all the questions’ — again speaking to him the way I speak to my dog when he sits on command. ... She knows how infirm he is. She wants a shadow presidency.”

