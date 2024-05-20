In Orwellian commencement address, Fauci calls for pushback against 'untruth' while ignoring his own lies

Dr. Anthony Fauci came out of hiding to give the commencement speech for this year's Columbia University graduates, and it was so dystopian, it sounded as if it were ripped straight from the pages of Orwell’s "1984."

“Differences of opinion or ideology have in certain circumstances been reflected by egregious distortions of reality,” Fauci told the students.

“Sadly, elements of our society are driven by a cacophony of falsehoods, lies, and conspiracy theories that get repeated often enough that after a while, they stand largely unchallenged, ominously leading to an insidious acceptance of what I call ‘the normalization of untruth,’” he continued.

“Wouldn’t that sort of be like if you get the vaccine you will not get nor transmit COVID? Would it be a lie to say that six-foot social distancing was a complete lie? It was. There was no evidence that masks worked — like everything this man has pushed,” Dave Rubin, host of "The Rubin Report," says.

Fauci went on to blame news organizations and social media and claimed that it’s relevant to those in science and medical professions because “our very identity is anchored in data, evidence, and critical thinking.”

“And we as much or more than anyone else need to push back on these distortions of truth and reality,” Fauci concluded, echoing the Orwellian idea that only the official line of “truth” should be allowed in the public sphere.

“Everything he just accused all of us of is the stuff that he and his cadre of lunatics have been doing,” Rubin concluded.

