Piers Morgan: Legacy media is on its way to the grave

The days of the legacy media are numbered, and Piers Morgan is here for it.

“Generally speaking, people no longer perceive CNN as the voice that people go to for utterly impartial news coverage, and that is a shame for the brand,” Morgan tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

“They’ve got an identity struggle, which is ironic given how much they bang on about identities,” he adds.

“Do you think it matters anymore in a certain respect whether CNN or anything from the mainstream media survives?” Rubin asks. “I know we’re all going off into our own little corridor, and there’s some danger there, but does it really matter whether the New York Times or Washington Post or CNN survive this thing?”

Morgan doesn’t believe it matters in the slightest.

“It’ll be like every jungle, survival of the fittest,” he tells Rubin, adding that none of his sons — who are 31, 27, and 23 — watch legacy media.

“None of them watch linear television. If they do, they do it through the YouTube app. I read the other day that 10% of American television watchers who have a TV set, a smart TV, they watch television through the YouTube app. And only 23% watch network television on their smart TV,” Morgan explains.

“In five years' time, YouTube is highly likely to be the number one thing that people use as an app on their smart TV,” he adds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.