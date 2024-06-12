Ricky Gervais DESTROYS celebrities who tell Americans how to VOTE

Ricky Gervais has a history of speaking out against his fellow celebrities, but his response to a celebrity voting video may be his best work yet.

The 2016 video features a host of Hollywood’s favorite actors sending a message: that the American people must not vote for Donald Trump.

The celebrities repeatedly call themselves “famous people” in the video and drive the point home how important it is to get out and vote, as long as it's not for Trump.

Or, as actor Don Cheadle said in the video, “a racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society.”

Gervais’ response began with him sitting up to his chin in a bathtub with his phone camera turned on himself.

“Ricky G. here, wellness and beauty influencer,” he began.

“As a celebrity, I know all about stuff like science and politics, so trust me when I tell you who you should vote for. If you don’t vote the right way, that’s like a hate crime and it makes me sad and angry and I’ll leave this country, and you don’t want that.”

Dave Rubin can’t help but love what he’s hearing.

“God, he’s just great. You must defend him with everything,” he says.

