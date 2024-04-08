Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes the dirty trick BOTH parties have pulled on Americans

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, Dave Rubin is well aware that “things are starting to get serious” — and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ready for the challenge.

Especially considering that he doesn’t think Trump and Biden are all that different.

“Trump and Biden are kind of mirror images of each other,” he tells Rubin. “They’re different in temperament and their rhetoric and their personalities, but on the issues, there’s not a huge amount of difference.”

While the two differ in their stances on issues like gun control and abortion, neither of them seem as focused on the issues that are really hurting Americans.

“The big issue is the debt, $34 trillion debt, that can sink our country,” he explains, noting that another major issue is the chronic disease epidemic.

“When I was a kid, the average pediatrician saw maybe one case of juvenile diabetes during his entire career. Today, one out of every three kids who walks through his office door is pre-diabetic or diabetic, and nobody’s talking about it,” he says, adding, “and that’s just one chronic disease.”

Rather than focusing on the issues that are killing Americans, Trump and Biden are using the polarization of them to win.

“They get elected by polarization,” he explains. “If you want to talk about assaults on our democracy, the big danger to our democracy is we’re going to get torn apart by this toxic polarization that is worse today than probably any time since the American Civil War.”

