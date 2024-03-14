The real reason liberals suddenly want to ‘build the wall’

Liberals have historically been against building a wall, but it seems they’re suddenly singing a different tune.

Dave Rubin has noticed the shift in perspective.

“Do you sense that a lot of people are on that wake-up thing?" Rubin asks Emily Austin, adding, “There’s a lot of Jews like that in Long Island, and they’re just like finally, ‘Okay, maybe we should have guns, maybe we shouldn’t vote for Democrats, maybe we shouldn’t have open borders.”

As a native of New York, Austin has noticed it too.

“Remember when ‘build a wall’ was racist? And now, everyone’s like, 'Can we build this damn wall?'” Austin says to Rubin, adding, “It’s not about excluding others, like, they shift the narrative too much. It’s about protecting ourselves.”

As illegal immigrants begin to flood liberal hotspots like New York City, the idea of protecting themselves overshadows the narrative that they must help everyone in need.

“It’s not as racist and excluding as people want it to be, and I think people are starting to realize that because of their own selfish interest, because now it’s your house getting robbed, it’s your daughter being harassed on the street,” Austin says.

“Once it applies to you, you care. It’s easy to speak when you have no skin in the game,” she adds.

Before Governor Abbott of Texas began bussing migrants to California, California was looking down on Abbott as racist for not wanting an open border. But now, they’re begging him to stop sending illegals their way.

“I think people unfortunately only open their eyes once it’s reached an insane point of craziness,” Austin tells Rubin.

