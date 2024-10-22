How ‘the science’ is unexpectedly taking us closer to faith

Whether it was drinking wine through masks, cutting out family for refusing to vaccinate, or ratting out neighbors for having company, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in people all over the world taking their faith to an entirely new level.

“Science suddenly became this kind of new god, and it was perhaps embodied in its priest Dr. Fauci, who claimed to be the science and therefore to have authority over all ... aspects of our lives,” Spencer Klavan, author of “Light of the Mind, Light of the World: Illuminating Science Through Faith,” tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report.”

While science itself is what Klavan calls a “noble human tradition of understanding and trying to know about the natural world,” the newfound worship of the practice disfigured its true nature.

“Originally, the scientific revolution that we all know of was not an anti-religious crusade, just the opposite, it was a religious endeavor to know God’s universe,” Klavan says, noting that we were brought up to believe that science is the only truth there is.

The blatant lies peddled by Dr. Fauci and the rest of the Democratic establishment regarding masks, vaccines, and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic not only pushed Americans to question “the science” — but how long they’ve been told that it’s the only truth.

“It’s a very different story than we were brought up to believe, and I kind of think we need a hard reset on this,” he says.

Meanwhile, those who do worship science over religion will be for the most part checking off Kamala Harris on their ballot this November — but it’s not stopping Americans from waking up.

“While you have this kind of decrepit establishment endorsing Kamala Harris, you also have things like this article in City Journal that came out recently about all these scientists who are totally shocking themselves by starting to think, ‘Maybe there’s more to the universe than just math and matter in motion,’” Klavan explains.

And perhaps, human beings are much more magnificent than we’ve been led to believe.

“This is also what I think the quantum revolution has unlocked, is this realization that actually, self-awareness and consciousness are irreplaceable things,” he says, adding, “It looked for awhile like everything was just made of meat and we were just chemistry sets, but actually, there's something much more capacious on the other side.”

