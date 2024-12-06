President Biden and his administration consistently denied that he would pardon his son Hunter, but Biden has now done exactly that.

And of course, liberals are defending his decision to do so.

“I respect it as a parent. I understand why he would do it, but I wanted to understand why [he lied] about it for so long,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said in a segment on “The View.”

“I’d stop calling it a lie,” Whoopi Goldberg shot back, defensive.

“For the part of this country, half of it that doesn’t support Biden, doesn’t know him personally,” Griffin continued, ignoring Goldberg’s comment. “They’re just looking at a system that seems like it only benefits the people who are in power. What precedent does that set?”

“It’s a precedent for all of us to open our eyes, because we’ve elected someone who is in a similar situation, who didn’t have a drug problem, who knew what he was doing, who clearly, stood and said, ‘I can do this,’ and he did it,” Goldberg responded, who was joined by Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro in defending the president.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is impressed with Griffin for not blindly kneeling to Biden like everyone else on the panel.

“Alyssa, I know you get the cookie and a couple hundred grand and the pat on the head, but I will give you credit because you are making a distinction. There is a distinction between what one might do for their child if given the power, and then the outright lie,” Rubin says.

“Does someone need to literally Google the word ‘lie’ and show it to Whoopi? A lie would be if you say, ‘I’m not going to pardon my son Hunter,’ and then you pardon your son Hunter. That would be a lie,” he adds.

