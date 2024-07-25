Women of 'The View’ are ENRAGED at Democrats and this A-list star

The women of "The View" love to tell America just how delusional they are — and their thoughts regarding President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race are no exception.

“I think it shows what a statesman he is. I think it shows what a patriot he is. I think it shows that he can put his country before his ego because he had such a great record as president. I think that history will know him as one of the greatest presidents that we’ve had. I really do believe that,” Sunny Hostin gushed to the panel.

“I wasn’t comfortable with the notion that people were forcing him out,” she continued. “I wasn’t comfortable with the cannibalization that I saw in the Democratic party. But I am comfortable if he made this decision with his inner circle, with Dr. Jill Biden, with his family, and decided to do it on his own.”

Ana Navarro then threw in her two cents, explaining that she was “sad” and “is full of gratitude to Joe Biden.”

“I was sad, you know, in the way that when you see a champion athlete retire, leave it all on the field, and walk away into the sunset. That made me sad. It gave me nostalgia,” Navarro said.

“I was also mad, because he’s been dragged relentlessly for three weeks, by some people who supposedly were his friends. I hope that a lot of those donors that went out and said all sorts of things about him come back with a big check now,” she continued, adding, “George Clooney.”

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is never shocked to hear how deluded the women of “The View” are.

“These were the people that have been running cover for him for years, and now they are going to applaud him for being a hero as their other compatriots — the Obamas and everyone else — push the man out,” Rubin says.

“There is just simply no way he has been acting as president for months now, if not longer,” he adds.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.