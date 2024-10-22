‘Perfect ending of identity politics’: ‘The View’ hosts refuse to see why black men are voting Trump

As the 2024 election draws closer, the hosts of "The View" seem to be breaking down.

“I think it will make a difference because of this division that they’re trying to cause within the black community,” Sunny Hostin told the rest of the show's panel. “I just think it’s a fallacy that black men are the problem. Black men are not the problem.”

“When you look at the stats, the New York Times just came out with a poll: 80% of African-Americans will be voting for Kamala Harris, and that includes black men,” Hostin added.

“But it was more for Biden, I think that’s the issue, right?” Joy Behar interrupted.

Whoopi Goldberg then began ranting about black men supposedly refusing to listen to black women.

“For me it has never been about black man,” she started. “It’s been about man. You know, there’s this myth out there that black men can’t handle being spoken to and told what to do by black women. Black men come from our bodies. So black men have black mothers. So they’re used to having these conversations with women.”

“The matriarchy is strong with the black community,” she added.

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” can sense their panic.

“This is the perfect ending of identity politics, isn’t it? That they now have to figure out a way to rationalize that for some reason, black men who make decisions on their own, just like white men and Asian men, might have been more into Joe Biden than they are Kamala Harris,” Rubin tells Sage Steele.

“Well, again, what a concept. Black men, black women, are not monolithic. Like, we actually have separate brains and can see things for ourselves and think differently,” Steele agrees.

