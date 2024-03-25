These studies suggest we might be VERY wrong about Gen Z

Gen Z – those born between the years 1997 and 2012 – get a bad rap. They’re often characterized as lazy, entitled, chronically anxious tech addicts.

And while there may be some truth to that stereotype, statistics show that Zoomers are actually better than we’ve been led to believe.

Isabel Brown, a Gen Z author and conservative voice, shared some pleasantly surprising news with Dave Rubin about America’s most challenging generation.

Due to smart devices and advancing technology, modern society has adapted to be heavily virtual, and apparently Gen Z is tired of it.

“Gen Z is saying, ‘You know, we want a little bit more than that. We want more substance; we want more purpose,'” says Isabel, adding that “dating is maybe the best example of what that looks like.”

“There are several articles that have come out in the last few months about how Match, the group which owns Tinder and Hinge and several other competing companies, is freaking out about how to retain Gen Z as a customer base because 90%+ of us say we’ve had horrible experiences on the app,” she explains.

But online dating isn’t the only table Gen Z is turning.

“Gen Z women are overwhelmingly throwing away our birth control because no matter where you fall in the partisan political spectrum [and] no matter what your intimacy life looks like, we realize we're feeling really sick, and we're slowly poisoning ourselves in the process,” says Isabel.

But this next statistic might be the most shocking.

According to “a study that just came out,” “93% of us … still want to get married,” she tells Dave, adding that this is most surprising because we’re currently living “in a time where we have the lowest marriage rate in American history.”

Further, despite what we’ve been told, “Gen Z is actually breaking more conservative than at least the two previous generations,” which is the crux of Isabel’s newest book, “The End of the Alphabet.”

“When I say [conservative], it doesn’t necessarily mean the red MAGA hat,” she says. Rather, it means “ culturally embracing traditional values.”

“What does every young generation have in common throughout all of human history?” she asks. “We want to rebel against the people who came before.”

For Zoomers, “‘sticking it to the man’ is quite literally believing there is such a thing as objectivism. It means wanting to get married instead of sleep with as many people as humanly possible and follow the advice of the manosphere or the radical feminism community. It's wanting to have kids in a society that's begging you ‘don't have kids for the sake of your career, for the sake of the environment, for the sake of your personal life.”’

Even the hustle and bustle of city life, which generally attracts a younger crowd, is becoming less desirable.

Studies show that “we’re moving out of big cities” because “we want more suburban or rural areas to reconnect with nature,” says Isabel, adding that younger generations are also “eating real food in a time where everything is hyper-processed or full of chemicals or even grown in a laboratory.”

But perhaps most shocking of all is that Gen Z is embracing the idea of a higher power again. To hear more about this unexpected renewed interest in God despite “our hyper-atheistic society,” watch the clip below.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.