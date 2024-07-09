Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Leaked audio shows Trump ROASTING who he thinks will replace Biden
July 09, 2024
A video has been leaked of Donald Trump absolutely roasting his political opponents at the golf course — and it's everything you'd hope for from the former president.
“How I’d do with the debate the other night?” Trump asked from his golf cart while his son Barron sat alongside him.
“Fantastic. Amazing,” an unknown voice responded.
“I kicked that old broken down pile of crap,” Trump said. “He just quit, you know. He’s quitting the race.”
“I got him out of there,” he continued, adding, “and that means we have Kamala.”
And according to Trump, Kamala is a better choice — but that’s not saying much.
“I think she’s going to be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s so f****** bad,” he said, before turning his attention back to Biden.
“But can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the president of China who’s a fierce person, he’s a fierce man, very tough guy.”
“But they just announced he’s probably quitting,” he added, again referencing President Biden.
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is impressed, calling him the “orange man who’s kind of getting it right these days.”
