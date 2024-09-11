Trump & Harris debate: ‘An abject clown show farce. Period.’

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has come to a close, and Dave Rubin isn’t buying the narrative the mainstream media is trying to spin about the candidates’ performances.

“The narrative of what you are now going to see is the hyper-competent Kamala Harris is the winner, and you’re going to see a new narrative being laid out in front of us,” Rubin explains. “Trump old and angry. Kamala Harris competent, commanding of facts, happy, smiley.”

“But that is really not what happened,” he adds.

The ABC moderators, Linsey Davis and David Muir, continuously jumped in to take on Trump themselves — which is not normal for a debate.

“This was a three-on-one,” Rubin says. “If this was professional wrestling, we would have thought this was a bit unfair.”

“They fact-checked Donald Trump repeatedly, dishonestly at times,” he continues, “they pushed Kamala’s lies and did not once go after Kamala for any lies. So it was an abject clown show farce. Period.”

While the mainstream media and leftists are cheering that Kamala won the debate, Rubin disagrees.

“I think Donald Trump did a hell of a job. He really did do a hell of a job,” he says, noting that debating with a person who “lies about everything” is not easy.

Liz Wheeler of “The Liz Wheeler Show” summed up Kamala’s lies in a post on X, writing, “Kamala has lied about late term abortion, ‘very fine people’ Charlottesville, J6, ‘Bloodbath,’ crime data, border security, Project 2025, fracking.’”

“The ABC moderators are a disgrace. They’re propaganda. Pravda. They’ve sold their souls,” she concluded.

“That is just right,” Rubin comments. “Every single thing that she said, almost without exclusion, was a lie or a distortion. And she knows she can do it because the two people sitting there were in cahoots to make sure she could get away with it.”

