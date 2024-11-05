Why Jillian Michaels left the left: 'Started as a COVID moment'

Jillian Michaels became a household name years ago as she built a fitness empire, but she’s only recently woken up politically — which she tells Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” “started as a COVID moment.”

Michaels recalls the Los Angeles restaurant policy requiring that “you had to wear a mask when you walked to the table, but as soon as you sat down you were below the COVID layer and you were all good.”

“It was the stupidest f***ing thing I had ever seen in my adult life. It was utterly nonsensical,” she tells Rubin.

“So, from that moment then, you started in essence seeing the lies, right? And then once you see the lies in one way, it’s everywhere,” Rubin comments.

“Not only do you begin to see the lies everywhere, they were growing at an exponential pace, Dave. It was just, it was bananas. We weren’t allowed to have conversations, and we were saying things I knew were true,” she responds.

Four years after waking up, Michaels — who is gay and married to a woman — is faced with a decision.

“So, you’ve woken up. You were, let’s say, a moderate lefty your entire life, not particularly political. You’ve now seen the light, all of the stuff. The election is in a couple days from now. Will you be voting for Donald Trump?” Rubin asks.

“I’m not influencing anyone’s vote, right? I’m not telling anyone who to vote for,” Michaels responds, adding, “I did vote for Donald Trump.”

“He was not my choice for the candidates that were running for the primary. I do understand his flaws, trust me, I could list all of them. But the problem for me is that it becomes a question of lesser evils,” she continues, listing the First Amendment, never-ending wars, and Big Pharma as several issues on the ballot.

Michaels believes these issues are especially important, considering that not only have they all been censored so heavily over the past four years but those who speak about them often face consequences.

“Then they shut down your social media, and then they fire you from your job. It will come for you,” she adds.

