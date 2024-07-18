UNCANNY: Biden hints he’d drop out if 'some medical condition emerged' just hours before he’s diagnosed with COVID-19

While Democrats and conservatives alike have been calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race due to concerns over his cognitive decline, Biden and his administration have had their heels dug in, insisting that he’s perfectly capable of the job.

However, after Biden’s interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, the tone seems to have magically shifted.

Dave Rubin plays a clip of Biden perhaps hinting that he may in fact drop out.

Joe Biden Accidentally Drops a Clue That He’s About to Drop Out youtu.be

“If I had some medical condition that emerged – if doctors came to me and said you got this problem, that problem,” he told Holt, insinuating that he would step aside if it were deemed medically necessary.



Well, doctors indeed came to him with a problem shortly following the interview. Just mere hours later, as Biden prepared to deliver a speech at a Unidos event in Las Vegas, he suddenly came down with COVID-19.

It’s “perfectly timed,” if you ask Dave.

Considering everything that’s working against Biden – Trump’s “incredible amount of momentum” following the first debate and the “assassination attempt” and the extraordinary amount of unity occurring at the RNC currently – it’s no wonder “Democrats are in utter disarray,” says Dave.

“The powers that be at the DNC are trying to figure out what to do here. They can't really force him out; there won't be enough votes on the 25th Amendment side; they have such a freaking thin bench between Kamala and [Pete Buttigieg]. ... There's just nobody left, and Obama is basically realizing he's not going to get his fourth term, so they need to force him out now to just do something to change the narrative,” he explains.

To hear more of how Democrats are moving toward ousting Biden, watch the video above.

