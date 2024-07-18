Crowd ROARS to its feet when Vivek Ramaswamy gives an 'absolutely spectacular' speech

Vivek Ramaswamy may have dropped out of the running to be the Republican nominee for president — but that’s not stopping him from sending a unifying message to the entire country.

At the RNC, Ramaswamy gave a speech that did exactly that.

“I’d like to deliver a message that the media doesn’t want you to hear from the Republican Party,” Vivek told the crowd.

“Our message to black Americans is this: The media has tried to convince you for decades that Republicans don’t care about your communities, but we do. We want for you what we want for every American: safe neighborhoods, clean streets, good jobs, a better life for your children, and a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of your skin color and regardless of your political beliefs.”

“Our message to every legal immigrant in this country is this: You’re like my parents. You deserve the opportunity to secure a better life for your children in America,” he continued, before addressing the illegal immigrants.

“We will return you to your country of origin, not because you’re all bad people, but because you broke the law. And the United States of America was founded on the rule of law.”

“Our message to millennials, speaking as one myself, yes, it’s true our government sold us a false bill of goods with the Iraq War and the 2008 financial crisis. Loading up our national debt that falls on our generation’s shoulders, telling us that if we took out college loans we’d somehow get a head start on the American dream, when it hasn’t worked out that way.”

“But, we can’t just be cynical about our country, because the United States of America is still the last best hope that we have, and we deserve a better class of politician, one who actually tells us the truth even if it comes with some mean tweets from time to time.”

“And our message to Gen Z is this: You’re going to be the generation that actually saves this country. You want to be a rebel, you want to be a hippie, you want to stick it to the man? Show up on your college campus and try calling yourself conservative. Say you want to get married, have kids, teach them to believe in God and pledge allegiance to their country,” he said.

As the speech went on, the crowd’s cheers escalated, and people rose to their feet. The crowd wasn’t alone in its response, as Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” is also incredibly impressed with Vivek.

“An absolutely spectacular speech,” Rubin says.