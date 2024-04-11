WATCH: Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith lash out at leftist insanity

Like Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Bill Maher, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and former NBA star Charles Barkley, who Dave Rubin says are “moderate liberals,” are not only waking up to the insanity of the Democratic Party but also speaking out against it.

In a conversation on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the two didn’t hesitate to lash out at the leftist lunacy they’re seeing unfold.

“They got [migrants] on camera kicking and beating cops” in New York, said Barkley, noting that “the border is a joke.”

“They were out of jail in 24 hours … and two days later, they caught them robbing Macy’s!” he continued, adding that “anybody, whether you're Democrat, Republican … you know that's wrong.”

“But that’s woke culture,” Smith responded. “You've got folks on the left that have endorsed a more lenient legal system and obviously folks on the right going crazy about it and calling for law and order.”

“Who do you side with, considering our iniquitous history, what's going on today, and who the candidates are in terms of Biden and Trump?” he asked Barkley.

“First of all, we need law and order. Trying to fix inequalities has nothing to do with letting people go into stores and rob people,” Barkley said. “Do we need to address diversity and inequalities? 100%,” but we can’t “let everybody run wild and do what the hell they want to do. I mean because that's just not right.”

“So the woke have gone crazy, we need law and order, [and] we can't have all this craziness on the border,” says Dave, who’s glad these two celebrities are using their platforms to call out the insanity.

To hear more of Smith and Barkley’s conversation, watch the clip below.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.