WATCH: Elon Musk explains why journalists hate the X platform now

Elon Musk has become an enemy of the left for rejecting the government’s censorship agenda by prioritizing free speech on the X platform.

Now, Musk has made even more enemies for his “democratization” of X.

In an interview with Linda Yaccarino, Musk explained to the X CEO why journalists specifically are furious about his reformed blue check-mark policy.

Watch Host's Face as Elon Musk Exposes This Group's Real Motivations youtu.be

Under the former Twitter regime, a blue check mark signified the user’s authenticity and notability — a false honorary badge reserved for “verified identities.” Now, under Musk’s ownership, a blue check mark simply means “the account has an active subscription to X Premium and meets [X’s] eligibility requirements.”

“It’s the same for everyone,” Musk told Yaccarino, but “the thing that a lot of traditional journalists don't like is they don't like being put on the same platform as the average citizen. They don't like their voice being the same.”

“Yes, there are several news organizations who don't like your push for democratization and what they believe is the devaluing of the badges [check marks] because they were differentiated,” Yaccarino confirmed.

“I think it’s very important to elevate citizen journalism. I think it’s very important to hear the voice of the people — the actual voice of the people, not the filtered voice of the people. Let the people choose the narrative, and let the people determine the truth and not five editor in chiefs of major publications,” Musk responded.

Dave Rubin calls Musk’s democratization of X “[shifting] where the megaphone is.”

He explains that in an ideal world, we could rely on “a group of journalists” who could “make sense of the world,” allowing the average citizen to “vote appropriately” and “have a sense of what is happening in the world.”

But true journalism seems to be a thing of the past. We can’t trust journalists to report the facts anymore.

“Unfortunately, the journalist layer — the media layer — they do not deserve [our] trust anymore,” says Dave. That’s why Musk “democratized” the X platform.

