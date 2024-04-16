WATCH: Joe Rogan grins ear to ear when Brazilian UFC champ gives Americans some advice: 'If you care about your f***ing country ...'

Last weekend, UFC 300 drew in millions of fans eager to see the best fighters in the world face off in the Vegas octagon.

While there were several memorable moments over the course of the event, one of the most unforgettable was Brazilian lightweight champion Renato Moicano’s post-fight speech.

After his big win against Jalin Turner, the fighter practically snatched the microphone from Joe Rogan, yelling:

“First of all, I love America! I love the Constitution! I love the First Amendment! ... Let me tell you something: If you care about your f***ing country, read Ludwig von Mises’ lessons and the six lessons of the Austrian Economic School, motherf*****s!"

For those unfamiliar with Ludwig von Mises, he was an Austrian-American economist, historian, logician, and sociologist who championed free-market capitalism and vehemently denounced socialism.

The entire time the mic was in Moicano’s hands, Rogan — who’s become a prominent political voice — can be seen grinning ear to ear.

Dave Rubin certainly shares Rogan’s sentiments.

“This is the America I want to live in,” he says, agreeing with Moicano’s speech. “We have got to save this freaking country.”

To watch the footage of Moicano’s epic hype speech, watch the clip below.

