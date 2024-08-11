WATCH: Joe Rogan makes chilling prediction about Kamala Harris’ odds of winning

Before Kamala’s overnight media makeover, she was widely considered by both the right and the left as a failure of a vice president. Her popularity among the people was low, she was constantly getting grilled for her apparent lack of intelligence (i.e., word salads), and she remains to date the most radical leftist candidate the nation has ever seen.

But then the media stepped in and gave her the makeover of the century.

“Everybody forever was like, ‘Kamala Harris is the worst vice president; she's the least popular vice president of all time,’ and then in a moment ... all of a sudden, ‘She's our solution; she's our hero; everybody's with her,’” Joe Rogan told Michael Malice on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

- YouTube youtu.be

It seems the public — or at least those who pay attention to the mainstream media — is suffering from memory loss, as mere weeks ago, Harris was widely considered a failure. How is it that those same people are now backing her?

Rogan called it “fragility of the human mind.”

“She’s gonna win,” he told Malice.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in in a way that I never suspected people would before. ... They just want no Trump no matter what, and they're willing to gaslight themselves to think that,” he explained.

The other reason he thinks Harris has a solid chance of winning is because the search engines, especially Google, have made anything that paints her in a negative light magically disappear — which has been critical in her makeover.

“Try Googling a negative story on her. You won’t find one,” Rogan said.

Simultaneously, if you Google Donald Trump, you’ll find pages of negative stories about him — even in the wake of his near-assassination.

Malice said that this programming “can tip the scale” and “move the needle.”

To hear more of the duo’s conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.