WATCH: Mega influencer RAGES over being pressured by Harris campaign – 'I got the f****** Secret Service calling me five times!'

American influencer Kai Carlo Cenat III is a social media sensation. He boasts over 10 million followers on Instagram, 14 million followers on TikTok, and 6 million subscribers on YouTube. Most of his fans are unsurprisingly Gen Zers. Cenat’s unique blend of style, humor, and charisma has earned him a spot among high-profile celebrities as well, including the Kardashians, Drake, Adele, Nicki Minaj, and Kevin Hart, among many, many others.

All that to say — Kai Cenat is hugely influential in a demographic Kamala Harris has been pining after.

While the Harris campaign has completely denied contacting Cenat or being interested in a collab with him, the streamer said otherwise in a viral video where he raged at the left’s attempt to exploit his influence for political leverage.

Dave Rubin plays the video of Cenat’s epic rant.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“I got the f****** Secret Service calling me five times!” he screamed, pounding his hand against the desk.

Cenat went on to accuse the Harris campaign of using his estranged female friend, who he has been romantically interested in for years, to lure him into a collaboration with Harris.

According to a report by TMZ , “Kai's team has been in contact with a third-party organization with informal ties to the DNC's convention team.”

While it’s currently impossible to know what’s true, one thing is clear: Kai wants nothing to do with politics.

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.