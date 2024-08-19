WATCH: Resurfaced clips of Kimmel and Colbert show what they USED to think of Kamala Harris

The media is working hard to erase Kamala Harris’ problematic past and pitch her to the nation as the savior of democracy. Mainstream outlets don’t want you to remember that not that long ago, everyone was talking about how she was the least popular vice president in the history of the country. They don’t want you to remember the countless times she was lambasted for another word salad. They don’t want you to remember how her first run for president failed miserably before voting even began.

And they certainly don’t want you to remember that some of America’s most popular late-night talk show hosts (ahem, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert) roasted her on live television.

Dave Rubin isn’t one to forget, though. Although Kimmel and Colbert have changed their tune to be in sync with the media’s current Harris narrative – and have even invited Harris on their shows – Dave has receipts from the past.

In the first clip, Kimmel says, “Americans really aren't happy with this vice president, Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28%, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it’s like criticizing a backup quarterback – Tom Brady is okay; I don’t love the way Blaine Gabbert has his legs folded on the bench,” Kimmel jested.



But his digs got even sharper.

“Kamala’s approval rating of 28% is even lower than the 30% who approved of Dick Cheney in 2008 after he shot a guy in the face,” he said, as the audience roared in laughter.

In another Kimmel clip, the comedian, while standing in front of a mock choir, said, “Kamala’s approval rating is now at 28%, which is a historic low for any modern vice president.”

After this statement, the choir burst into a song with the following lyrics: “She may not be polling well with her base, but at least she didn’t shoot an old man in the face!”

In the third clip, Stephen Colbert said, “Now if Biden, uuhhh, do not run, the next person in line would obviously be Vice President Kamala Harris. Only one teensy problem … her approval dipped to 28%. To put that into perspective, the movie ‘Batman vs. Superman’ has an approval rating of 29%. So Kamala Harris is 1% less popular than watching two and a half hours of Batman and Superman wrestle each other, then realize their moms have the same first name so they decide to be friends.”

The talk show hosts’ comments are hilarious and true. But they no longer are consistent with the mainstream media’s narrative. Chances are Kimmel and Cobert regret these past segments on their shows.

