WATCH: ‘Shark Tank’ legend roasts Kamala Harris’ economic plan – 'All sugar, no protein'

One of the biggest concerns Americans have this election season is the economy. The price of everything — groceries, gas, housing, etc. — has skyrocketed since the Biden administration took office.

In the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris earlier this month, the economy was the first subject broached, as it’s the issue Americans cite as the most pressing.

Now that we’ve heard both candidates’ economic plans, prominent people are weighing in on who they think has the better policies.

One of those people is “Shark Tank” legend Kevin O’Leary. In an interview with Fox News’ Sandra Smith, Smith asked, “Who is it? Who’s better for the economy?”

“I don’t know yet because I don’t have any details from Harris. She has been all sugar, no protein,” O’Leary said, adding that “it’s become a really big sticking point with investors.”



“We have the largest economy on Earth. Over 85% of our jobs are created by the private sector. Business investors, like me, and leaders have to deal with whoever’s in the White House,” he explained. “We need data,” “policy,” and “answers around taxation.”

“I’m getting a little critical now because I don’t have any [from Kamala Harris],” he continued.

As for Harris’ “idea of taxing unrealized gains,” O’Leary said the following:

“The number one export of America is the American dream. This is a 200 year old economy that's based on supporting entrepreneurship. That destroys capital formation; those ideas are beyond non-starters. They're crazy.”

Dave Rubin explains Harris’ plan to instill price controls in layman’s terms.

“Price controls – that's government control. That is communism. That's why when you walk into a store in a communist country, they have one type of toilet paper,” he says.

