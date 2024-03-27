WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard tells Tucker Carlson who’s really running the White House

Add together Joe Biden’s glaringly obvious cognitive decline and the abysmal decision-making taking place at the White House, and you get a clear picture: Joe Biden isn’t really in charge.

So, who is?

As the country continues to catapult toward what looks to be imminent disaster, more and more people are asking this question – one of those people being Tucker Carlson.

In a recent interview, Tucker asked Tulsi Gabbard who she thought was puppeteering Biden.

“Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are not in office right now, but they still continue to wield immense power in influencing the decisions that are being made,” Gabbard said.

“Are you answering the question that everyone watching has, which is, 'Who is running the government?'” Tucker asked, adding that “it’s obviously not Joe Biden.”

“It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true,” she said, referencing Obama and Hillary’s ongoing influence. “When you look at the people who are in Joe Biden's administration, they are the people who were the right hands for the Obama administration ... and for Hillary Clinton.”

“Hillary Clinton said herself the other day, ‘Oh yeah, I talk to the White House every day,’” Gabbard recalled.

“There's no shock or surprise who the influences are behind the policies that are coming out of this White House that many people say is the most radical and woke White House that our country has ever seen.”

Dave Rubin is impressed.

“Tulsi could actually be someone who’s a game changer,” he says.

Considering Trump has already declared that he’s considering her for VP, she may just get the chance.

