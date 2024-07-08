WTF! United Airlines kicks mom & baby off flight but keeps luggage because mom accidentally misgendered a flight attendant

After all the mechanical malfunctioning in its Boeing 737 planes, you'd think United Airlines would be doing everything in its power to keep customers coming back. But apparently that's not the case. In fact, United Airlines is booting people off planes.

Recently, a woman and her 16-month-old baby were kicked off a United Airlines flight when the mother accidentally misgendered a nonbinary flight attendant.

In a video, which has since gone viral, the mother explains how she, her mother, and her baby were “denied boarding" because while “speaking to one of the flight attendants, [she] got their pronouns wrong.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, the plane crew “took [their] luggage,” which contained vital medications for both the woman and her mother.

“I said ‘I'm really sorry ... I'm not very versed with pronouns,”’ she recounts in the video. “I was holding my son. He was having a temper tantrum. I had the car seat on my back. I wasn't really focusing on anything except getting my son's car seat on the flight and getting him comfortable and safe.”

The United crew deemed the situation a “hate crime” and allegedly barred the woman from flying United ever again.

“We don't even know how we're going to get back today,” she told the camera. “I don't know what to do ... I don't know what my rights are here.”

While Dave Rubin “can't speak to the legitimacy of her claims,” he does think it’s highly probable the mother was “not causing a real problem on the plane" — not to mention it’s a scenario we’ve seen a hundred times before.

“That is why these woke things are so dangerous,” he says. “They are breaking down the very fabric of society.”

To see the footage of the mother recounting her nightmarish United Airlines experience, watch the clip above.

