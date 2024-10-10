Hurricane Helene: Elon Musk to the rescue, true stories of hope, and how we’ve been duped

While the aftermath of Hurricane Helene is still dominating the news cycle, Al Robertson and Zach Dasher got a front-row seat to the devastation — and are still dealing with it.

Robertson and his family were trapped in the Black Mountain region of North Carolina, while Dasher and his family were trapped in the Asheville area.

“Thanks to Elon Musk, we’ve got Starlink. Bunch of Starlinks got sent in. So I got Starlink on the top of the building, and then I’ve got a 6,000-watt generator full of gas outside and about eight extension cords to make all this happen,” Dasher tells the Robertson family on “Unashamed.”

“Did you ever think we’d be in our culture, where you open the podcast by thanking Elon Musk?” Jase Robertson jokes. “We laugh and we joke, but this has been a tremendous sobering moment for our history. A lot of people have lost their lives, and a lot of stories are just horrific.”

Dasher can attest to the horrific nature of the stories.

“I don’t know what the total count is; I mean, they’re still pulling bodies out now. Some of these people’s bodies will never be recovered, because they’re under 20 feet of mud, and these mudslides, and this river. Just, I mean, it’s horrific,” he tells the Robertsons.

While there are too many horror stories to count, there are also plenty of stories of hope as well.

“I’ll tell you this, though, to see God’s people swarm in has been humbling. That part has been beautiful. You know, in the midst of all the storm, to see God’s people come into this area in a way that I never knew was possible,” Dasher says.

However, while Dasher was overwhelmed with appreciation for good people who came out to help, he couldn’t help but notice that there wasn’t much government aid.

“What’s happening in our culture right now is that we’re being slowly duped into believing that the government systems and programs are going to take care of us, but in a catastrophe like this, you see the incompetency of it,” Dasher explains.

“And you think, ‘Well, it's not possible for someone trained at the London School of Economics that sits in an ivory tower in Washington, D.C., to know how to fix something in Swannanoa, North Carolina,’” he adds.

