Jase Robertson shares some career advice: 'Your primary goal is to see them in heaven'

Widely celebrated American author and philosopher Henry David Thoreau once said, “The true price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”

Jase Robertson from “Unashamed” uttered a similar sentiment when a friend asked him for some advice on a potential career opportunity.

When he told Jase that this new job would earn him “way more money” but also keep him “away from [his] family five days a week,” Jase’s first question was: “You have enough money to live, right?”

His friend responded with: “Oh, I got plenty, but this would be a lot more.”

“As God’s man of your household … especially with teenagers in your house, if you walk in there and tell them that you had this promotion offered to you, there’s way more money, but because your primary goal is to see them in heaven, you’re turning that down,” was Jase’s response.

“Just that statement is really going to help your relationship with your teenage kids,” he said, adding that “it’s going to be hard to be involved in their life if you’re gone five days a week.”

