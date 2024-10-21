Kirk Cameron tells the Robertson brothers his plan for America’s revival

Hollywood actor turned Christian author and evangelist Kirk Cameron joined Jase and Al Robertson on the “Unashamed” podcast to share his plans for a full-fledged American revival.

While Cameron is typically authoring children’s books for Brave Books , a Christian publishing company, he’s also turned his sights on adults who want to join the nationwide movement to take back America for God.

Titled “Born to Be Brave: How to Be a Part of America's Spiritual Comeback,” Cameron’s latest book, which just dropped earlier this month, outlines how Christians, who have been given “a birthright of courage,” can fight back against the evil ideologies that have poisoned our country and reinstall our Christian values.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Al and Phil, both of whom have already read the book, give it a stamp of approval.



The book is aimed at Christians, who “talk about wanting to try to somehow change our culture, change our country ... but then sit someplace in a church building and have no impact on what's going on,” says Al, adding that his favorite chapter is “Heavenizing Earth.”

“Tell folks what [heavenizing earth]” means, Al says to Cameron.

“You go to Genesis chapter 1 you see that God is creating the world, and then he puts man on a mission and he says, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, fill the Earth, take dominions, subdue all that [God] has created,’” says Cameron, pointing out that God’s mission for man is rooted in the idea of “family.”

That family, Cameron explains, was given a “cultural mandate” to “develop God's world in ways that are consistent with his character.”

Then, following the resurrection of Jesus, the command to Christians expanded in the form of the Great Commission. God’s people were not just called to fill the Earth and be obedient to him, they were also called to spread the good news of salvation offered through Jesus.

But despite the fact that we have been filled with and empowered by the Holy Spirit, today’s Christians are “so scared and depressed by the giants in our land,” says Cameron.

What do giants look like today?

“Big Tech, Big Government, Big Pharma, Big Business,” says Cameron. Now, we have Christians “sitting on their couch watching Fox News, crying in their Chick-fil-A soup, praying for a rapture.”

But that mindset is not how God designed his people to function, and it’s certainly not going to help our nation reverse course.

“We've created this self-fulfilling prophecy of a deteriorating future simply because we're not being salt and light in the culture,” says Cameron. “Meanwhile, the extremists on the left have a vision of victory for their worldview and believe that their ideas are powerful enough to create heaven on Earth.”

The result of this combination is devastating — especially for kids.

“These kids are going, ‘They’re the ones who care about the environment; they're the ones who seem to care about loving people, especially the outcast; they're the ones that want to bring people in from other countries and and give them asylum and a dream and a hope; they're the people that want to end all the problems in the world that are caused by greed and capitalism,”’ Cameron says.

“All of a sudden, we have handed our biblical playbook of creating a beautiful culture over to the enemy who's starting to run our plays better than the family of faith is.”

But it doesn’t have to be this way. To hear Kirk Cameron’s vision for our nation where Christians step into the power bestowed upon them by God and up to the plate of our calling, watch the episode above.

Want more from the Robertsons?

To enjoy more on God, guns, ducks, and inspiring stories of faith and family, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.