Robertson brothers deliver update on Phil’s health: 'More better days than bad days'

Beloved “Duck Dynasty” patriarch Phil Robertson has been absent from the “Unashamed” podcast for several weeks now due to medical issues.

Back in December, the Robertson brothers announced that their dad had been diagnosed with both a blood disease and Alzheimer’s disease and was suffering greatly as a result.

In a recent episode of “Unashamed,” Phil’s sons Jase and Al Robertson gave an update on the Duck Commander’s health.

It “[does] not seem like he's getting better,” Jase admits, noting that Phil’s waning condition has brought family members to tears at times.

Further, the recent discovery that Phil has several “fractured vertebrae” has only added to his discomfort.

Thankfully, it’s not all bad news.

Phil has “stints where he feels better,” says Jase. “Willie went down there last night, and Phil was perfectly fine — the best he had seen him mentally.”

Al, while heartbroken for his father, sees the silver lining. “It's definitely been a rally point for our family,” he says, noting the cooking and visiting centered around Phil.

“For any family that's going through a difficult time, you can sit around and just feel terrible about the situation, or you could say, ‘Let's pull together as a family and make it the best we can,’ so that's kind of been our approach,” he says.

Despite the difficult days, the family is encouraged that Phil has “more better days than bad days.”

For now, they ask that Phil’s supporters “keep praying."

