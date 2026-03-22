Robertsons drop the ultimate ‘litmus test’ to spot false prophets

Scripture is crystal clear about the dangers of false prophets. In the book of Matthew, they are described as deceptive figures who appear harmless as sheep but are inwardly destructive like ravenous wolves, often leading people astray through lies, false signs, or teachings that contradict God’s word.

But sometimes “false teacher” is a label used to defame and discredit a true teacher.

“It’s a real threat on one end, but then it’s also an accusation that is thrown around very loosely,” Zach Dasher said on a recent episode of “Unashamed with the Robertson Family.”

In this world of truly false teachers and those who have just been wrongly labeled one, how are Christians to know who to avoid and who to trust?

Dasher says there’s a simple “litmus test” we can use to help us navigate this common dilemma.

“The litmus test for me, and I think the litmus test in Scripture,” he says, revolves around how these teachers “treat the body [of Christ].”

He references Ezekiel 34:2-3: “Should not shepherds feed the sheep? You eat the fat, you clothe yourselves with the wool, you slaughter the fat ones, but you do not feed the sheep.”

In this passage, God rebukes Israel’s leaders (the “shepherds”) for selfishness. Instead of caring for and feeding the people (the “sheep”), they are only feeding themselves — eating the best food, taking the wool for clothing, and slaughtering the fattest animals for their own benefit — while neglecting to provide for or protect the flock.

These same warnings about corrupt leadership echo throughout the Bible — from Isaiah to Jude.

A true shepherd, Dasher says, “eats last.”

“I think that’s the caveat. So when you are looking at ministry leaders and you’re looking at teachers and you’re looking at shepherds, look at their ministry. Look at the fruit of their life. Are they elevating themselves at the expense of the body? Are they using people?” he continues.

He gives the example of the “prosperity gospel” — the belief that tithing and donations result in divine blessings of material wealth, health, and success — as a truly heretical doctrine.

It’s not uncommon to see teachers of the prosperity gospel “go buy an airplane with [their congregations’] money,” he says.

“I mean, that is a shepherd feeding [himself].”

To hear more of the panel’s wisdom, watch the video above.

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