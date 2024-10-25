'Craziness': IOC spokesperson claims no 'reliable' test to determine a male from a female

Jennifer Sey is a former pro athlete and brand president of Levi’s — who is now a fierce advocate for saving women’s sports from being infiltrated by men.

“I swear I’m going to lose my mind,” Sey tells James Poulos of “Zero Hour.” “The spokesperson for the IOC just said this morning there’s no reliable test to tell the difference between males and females.”

While Poulos and Sey agree that what’s been happening is absolute insanity, Sey believes it’s “deliberately obtuse and politically motivated.”

“The other argument they use is, ‘Any test we might do is just too intrusive,’” Sey continues. “Well, I will tell you, as an internationally competitive athlete that competed before this, before we didn’t think the tests were accurate, we were tested regularly for drug use.”

“We had to pee in a cup in front of a person at every national and international competition,” she says. “I didn’t even think it was intrusive. I wanted it to be fair, I wanted a fair fight in the competition.”

“I can always accept losing if it’s a fair fight,” she adds, explaining that something like 85% of female athletes are in favor of testing for sex eligibility simply because “they too want a fair fight.”

Two major stories from earlier this year surrounded the boxers who failed the sex eligibility tests but were allowed to compete against women in the 2024 Olympics regardless of the results.

“They did not challenge the testing results in the court of arbitration, which might suggest they knew that the testing results were accurate, and since then, the IOC has snatched regulation and oversight of boxing away from that individual sports governing body,” Sey says.

Boxing is now the only sport in the Olympics being governed directly by the International Olympic Committee.

“This male boxer punches a woman repeatedly while she’s up against the ropes, with her throat against the rope, in the back of the head. Not disqualified,” She says, adding, “these female boxers are being told to sit down, shut up, take it. This is what you have to do to be inclusive.”

“Craziness,” Poulos comments in disbelief.

