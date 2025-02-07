The racist DEI caste system is coming to an end

While the left continues to brand everything white as “racist,” at some point in our recent history, white people have actually become the unprotected class in America.

However, President Donald Trump’s recent election has the power to change that.

“I do think that this gives the possibility of folding an anti-white discrimination agenda into, like, an actual thing that is not just about white people but about a kind of multiethnic group of people who don’t want to discriminate on the basis of race,” former Stanford research fellow Jeremy Carl tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“As people on the left try to comprehend what happened with Trump, you’re going to hear a lot more about ‘multi-racial whiteness,’” Carl continues. “What that basically just means functionally is people who are not white who want to be part of the American project and be perceived as normatively American.”

“Which is, of course, a wonderful thing, and we should encourage this, but this drives the left to rage like almost nothing else,” he adds.

Of course, this is because the left would love for all minorities in America to claim their victim card and look to their white, so-called “anti-racist” leaders for guidance.

But over the past four years under Biden, their opposition has begun to fill up with characters who don’t fit the caricature the left has drawn of the racists supposedly running rampant throughout the country.

“This is now becoming a running joke on the internet,” Poulos says. “Most of those guys are themselves Latinos.”

“I’m almost hesitant to say the word 'Nick Fuentes' because I feel like somebody will come out and attack me," Carl chimes in, adding, "I’m summoning the demon, but it’s sort of funny that the kind of most notorious of these so-called white supremacists today is this guy who is at least partially of Latino descent."

“You have some overcompensation going on, right, and I wouldn’t call it so harmless as to be a joke, but it’s a reaction and frustration to the straight jacket that they’re being put in,” he continues, noting that the way these pro-white characters operate isn’t the best path forward in dismantling the racist DEI caste system.

“This can’t just be a project of white people whining about how they’re oppressed and trying to play a victim class and seeing if they can get something against other people,” Carl explains, adding, “It has to be ultimately, a consensus reality that people of a wide variety of ethnic and racial backgrounds agree that we’ve got this problem and are trying to address it.”

Want more from James Poulos?

To enjoy more of James's visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.