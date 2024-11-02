TikTokers offered thousands to push Kamala's campaign — but will it work?

$50,000 can be a life-changing sum of money to your average American citizen — but one TikToker is claiming she turned that exact amount down out of principle.

The TikToker, Meghan Claire, revealed in a video posted to her account that she had been bribed by the Kamala Harris campaign to publicly switch her vote from Trump to Harris on social media.

"I attended the Donald Trump rally a couple of days ago in Greensburg, North Carolina, and I went live at it and it's just so coincidental that the very next day I get an email and it is a management company that is looking for influencers to attend the Kamala Harris rally a couple days before the election,” Claire said in the video.

"They're looking for people who can essentially say that they supported the other side and they've switched,” she added before explaining how disgusted she was that North Carolinians are homeless and starving in the wake of Hurricane Helene — yet she was being offered $50,000 to attend a rally and make a social media post.

“My blood was boiling,” she said.

James Poulos of “Zero Hour” and Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” are disturbed by this trend of influencers who may have taken the bribe. However, they’re not sure whether we need to worry about the youth who are being influenced.

“Do those people who are watching that on TikTok show up on Election Day, or do they find something better to do like go get their nails done?” Gonzales asks, noting that the amount of money the Harris campaign is spending on them is outrageous.

“The leaked emails that I’ve seen offering to pay up to $20,000 for influencers,” Gonzales says, “I mean you’ve got to think they’re being strategic about who they’re offering this type of money to send them to the DNC, but that’s the type of money that they’re offering.”

Want more from James Poulos?

To enjoy more of James's visionary commentary on politics, tech, ideas, and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.