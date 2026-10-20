Trump just confirmed this state will get a new mega-firing range for high-tech superweapons

President Donald Trump is usually making fun of his opponents, but during a midterm campaign rally on Wednesday, he took aim at Montana Republicans.

"Leave me alone," Trump said to the crowd at Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell, Montana.

'The 21st-century battlefield is being redefined by new weapons.'

Trump poked fun at Montana politicians to stop bothering him over plans for a new weapons testing facility in the state, which was dubbed a "super range" to test high-tech weaponry for the United States military.

"I'm pleased to inform you and announce that right here in Montana, the Department of War is going to establish a new super range for testing advanced weapons and technologies," Trump told supporters.

The president said the range would test autonomous weapons, space weapons, and other forms of "electronic warfare technology," including "supersonics and ⁠hypersonics."

The announcement comes after the government finally confirmed in September that it had weapons in space, with Air Force Secretary Troy Meink saying that America has "on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action."

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Trump made remarks in Montana about his fellow GOP members bothering him about wanting the range in their state.

"You're getting it, everybody, will you please leave me alone?" Trump joked. "Leave me alone, Tim. Tim Sheehy would drive me crazy."

At the same time, the president said that maybe the rest of the country "won't be thrilled" because of how many other people wanted to house the range in their jurisdiction.

According to TWZ 10, Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mt.) said on Thursday that he has been a strong advocate for getting the range built in Montana and "securing $10 million for a feasibility study" through the National Defense Authorization Act that passed earlier this year.

"The 21st-century battlefield is being redefined by new weapons and evolving technical frontiers that require a novel approach to how America will resource its warfighting capabilities," Sheehy said in a statement.

Sheehy went on to say that the advanced weaponry now available to the United States — electronic, hypersonic, and space — has a "new class of testing" and evaluation requirements that necessitate the development of such infrastructure.

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Alex Wong/Getty Images

Although the senator said that the United States risks falling behind its adversaries, it is unclear exactly what capabilities the U.S. military currently possesses.

Until recently, much of the advancements in military technology promoted by the armed forces have been for on-the-ground use, like Palmer Luckey's x-ray vision helmets and offline AI chatbots to assist soldiers in their missions.

"By combining our state's vast landscapes, innovative spirit, and proud tradition of military service, we are the Last Best Place to ensure America's fighting men and women have the technological edge they need to dominate the battlefield and win the wars of tomorrow," Sheehy added.

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