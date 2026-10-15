Robot guard dogs with 'Indian accents' are real — and this neighborhood loves them

A recent viral video asked a question that most Georgians never even imagined they would have to come up with:

Why are there patrolling robot dogs with Indian accents all over the place?

'These thieves tried to get away from the robot.'

A video on X showed a robot security dog with bright lights at an apartment complex in Atlanta, adding that it seemed to "speak in Indian accents to the residents."

With nearly 2 million views, the clip is just one of many of its kind noticing that the machines have "Indian accents" or are "Indian controlled."

The answer to where the robot came from is a lot easier to field than pinpointing the source of any accents.

The bots residents are likely running into are from Atlanta-based company Undaunted, which has dozens of security dogs patrolling the city.

According to a report from Atlanta News First in May, Undaunted had already deployed bots to more than three dozen commercial and residential properties in the city in just one year. Reuters noted in August that more than 120 robodogs were being put into service.

The ANF report said apartment complexes and properties have been rife with car break-ins, loitering, and other illegal activity that has been deterred by the patrolling security.

"I love it," one resident told the local channel.

A local property owner also said the dogs provide visibility in hard-to-reach areas that conventional surveillance cannot see.

"They can go behind bushes and into areas that, generally, our monitoring controls don't reach," she said.

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"These thieves tried to get away from the robot," Undaunted CEO Bryan Dinner told ANF. "What they didn't know is that there are three robots on this property."

Indeed, the bots are being spotted regularly by residents, but their presence comes with a hefty price tag.

Undaunted's website explains its "plug-and-play robotic" guards cost $3,333 per month for its base package, which comes with two robotic guards, two charging stations, and monitoring for eight hours per day, seven days a week.

Add-ons can get the customer longer monitoring hours and additional robots.

Those live agents residents are noticing are Undaunted's "live operators," who intervene via audio, alert police, and notify customers, the company says.

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However, the CEO told Reuters in August that while the company can provide security at about half the cost of traditional humans, it will not physically intervene and does not come equipped with weapons.

"We are never going to put offensive weapons on our robots," Dinner told ANF.

Blaze News reached out to Undaunted to ask if any of its live agents are located overseas or are employed through H-1B visas, but did not get a reply.

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