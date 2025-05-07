New 12-foot-tall statue of woman in Times Square meant to represent 'cultural diversity'

A new statue in Times Square is meant to make onlookers reflect on "greater cultural diversity" than that of other statues in New York City.

The 12-foot-tall bronze statue is of a woman that is inspired by Michelangelo's "David" but is supposed to represent the observations and images from Los Angeles, New York City, and London. It is entitled "Grounded in the Stars."

“The intention of my public works is to become part of the place they inhabit and its physical, material history, as well as the visitors that pass through and around the location, no matter how fleeting," said the artist, Thomas J. Price of London.

Many online ridiculed the statue.

"My main concern is that a significantly out of whack Body Mass Index (BMI) often foreshadows a variety of illnesses and conditions normally associated with being overweight," read one response.

"A great place for pigeons to land and release their own artwork," was another reply.

Another user called it "a realistic representation of the girl at Chipotle after asking her to put another scoop of peppers on your burrito bowl."

"The only thing the 'Grounded In the Stars' series challenges is peoples' [sic] eyesight, because these statues are ugly," read another response.

"This just panders to identity politics, ignoring real health consequences, and cheapens actual art. Plus it’s ugly as s**t," was another reply.

"I knew there would be false idols in the end times, but I didn’t know they would be fat mamis," joked another user.

Here's an image of the statue:

"Grounded in the Stars" will be on display until June 17.

Images of the statue can be viewed on the WCBS-TV news video report on YouTube.

