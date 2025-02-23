Trump unleashes at CPAC 2025: Vows to ‘drain the swamp’ and ignites boisterous cheers

President Donald J. Trump hit the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday afternoon, firing up a packed house with a speech that blended brash promises, early wins, and stinging barbs at his foes. Speaking at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Trump’s first CPAC address since reclaiming the White House was a full-on showcase of his America First agenda—and the crowd cheered nearly every second.

“The people have given us a resounding mandate for dramatic change in Washington, and we are going to deliver it,” Trump declared, his voice cutting through the cheers as he pointed to the GOP’s 2024 sweep of Congress and the presidency. Fresh off his January 20 inauguration, he touted bold moves like “an immediate federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, and a foreign aid freeze,” slamming past policies with, “We’re giving billions and billions of dollars to countries that hate us.” The line resonated with attendees, who waved flags and roared approval.

Immigration fueled some of Trump’s strongest moments. “Taking over our country. I’ll tell you, I had four years. I couldn’t stand it. Don’t get angry, Donald. Don’t get angry, please... I COULDN’T STAND IT. Watching these people come in from jails and mental [institutions],” he said, reliving his frustration with Biden-era border policies.

Hours earlier, border czar Tom Homan had the crowd cheering with a pledge to deport “every criminal alien,” and Trump piled on: “The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep-state bureaucrats are being sent packing. Illegal alien criminals are being sent home.” The room erupted, a clear sign the base is all-in on his border crackdown.

Trump didn’t spare his predecessor, either. “Every single thing he touched turned to s---,” he quipped about Joe Biden, drawing laughs and applause. On the bureaucracy front, Trump kept it punchy: “We want to make the government smaller, more efficient. We want to keep the best people, and we’re not going to keep the worst people,” nodding to Elon Musk’s work slashing federal waste.

The CPAC scene was a MAGA stronghold—red hats, star-spangled shirts, and Trump-as-Lincoln art filled the hall. The yearly conference featured many in Trump’s orbit, with Vice President JD Vance kicking things off Thursday and global players like Javier Milei adding flair. Trump leaned into the party’s growth, boasting, “We’re a bigger, better, and stronger party than ever before.”

Trump left the stage with the crowd on its feet and his message ringing: this is his party, and he’s just getting started. For the CPAC faithful, it was a jolt of energy—and a promise of more to come.