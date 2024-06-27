Watch the CNN Presidential Debate TONIGHT with Blaze Media

Tonight is the night!

The CNN Presidential Debate will be the first time Biden and Trump have squared off face-to-face since 2020, and Blaze Media is here with wall-to-wall coverage!

Start hanging out with us at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight as Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, Jason Whitlock, Sara Gonzales, Steve Deace, Dave Landau, and some surprise guests give the uncensored debate analysis you need. We ditch the tired, preapproved talking points the legacy media shoves in your face and engage in REAL discourse on issues that matter to REAL Americans.

We’ll have two panels made up of diverse voices giving you their honest, forthright opinions. Plus our national correspondent Julio Rosas will be coming to you live on the ground in the middle of the protests outside CNN’s Atlanta studios.

While other MSM outlets are muting comments on their livestreams of the CNN Presidential Debate, we won’t. You can chat all night long on BlazeTV’s YouTube livestream. But an even better place to watch and chat is over at BlazeTV’s livestream, where your favorite BlazeTV hosts will be joining in the conversation.

Plus, there are some major BlazeTV announcements you won’t want to miss.

Our CNN Presidential Debate coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight. Watch, then join BlazeTV+ today and get $30 off your first year of BlazeTV+ with code DEBATE.