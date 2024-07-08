Is THIS why Democrats want to draft our daughters?

The Democrat-controlled Senate is debating a version of the National Defense Authorization Act that includes a plan to register women for selective service, which would make them eligible for the draft.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah (R) is standing up against it.

“The draft-our-daughters agenda has no place in our national defense,” Lee tells Glenn Beck, explaining that he believes the move is for “aesthetic purposes” — showing how “woke” and “open-minded” we are.

“I can’t fathom any other reason why they would want to do it,” he continues. “You don’t send women to fight as long as able-bodied men exist and are available to fight. It’s a fundamental notion. You don’t even have to get to a moral question on this, it’s a survival question.”

The push to draft women has been brought up by Democrats every few years, and every single time Congress has rejected it.

“This year they’re quietly trying to slip it into the NDAA, the National Defense Authorization Act,” Lee explains. “We shouldn’t be putting policy like this, such a revolutionary policy, into it.”

“Especially when what they’ve been doing as of late is putting this together and then ramming it through the Senate floor and telling us that we have no opportunity to amend it once it gets to the floor. So, that’s why we’ve got to start sounding the alarm bells now,” he adds.

While women can and do serve in the military currently, most of them don’t do it the same way men do.

“Women served all through wars in different capacities. You can serve, it’s just your body is not made for a war. You can't drag your 200-pound companion off the battlefield if you’re a 125-pound woman,” Glenn says.

“This isn’t about right and wrong, this is about survival,” Lee agrees.

