Allie Beth Stuckey warns about 'manipulation tactic' used to silence Christian conservatives

During a speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend, Allie Beth Stuckey warned about a "manipulation tactic" used to silence Christian conservatives.

She opened her speech by stating that one of her passions has been to help Christian women "out of soft theology."

'Christians not only have the right to do that but the responsibility to do that.'

"I am going to talk about the legacy of Christian courage that is our heritage," Stuckey told the AmFest crowd on Saturday evening.

She explained that ancient paganism justified infanticide, forced marriages, and every form of sexual immorality.

"A new revolutionary way to view human beings interrupted the pagan world and turned its philosophy on its head," she said, referring to Christianity.

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: That is a distinctly Christian belief. Everywhere that Christians have gone over the centuries, everywhere Christian feet are on the ground, we have said, 'The child sacrifice ends now. The pagan worship ends now,'" Stuckey stated.

She cautioned that the term "Christian nationalism" has been used to shut down conservative voices.

"'Christian nationalism' … is a moniker used as a manipulation tactic to get Christian conservatives, and only Christian conservatives, to shut up. That's all it is," Stuckey declared.

She encouraged God-fearing individuals to counter the "superstitious beliefs" of so-called secular atheists by voting based on their faith.

"Every single person brings the fullness of their belief system to the voting booth. The secular atheist gets to use their subjective beliefs to define policy, to write curriculum, to change their workplace, to influence their communities," she said.

Stuckey remarked, "This idea that a human being can be trapped in the wrong body and declare themselves the opposite gender? That's not a secular, neutral belief that we just have to accept. That is their religious belief."

"If they have the right to come forth with their superstitious beliefs about when life begins, or when humans are valuable, or what gender is, or what marriage is, then Christians not only have the right to do that but the responsibility to do that," she declared.

Stuckey noted that one day, Jesus will return and bring an end to politics. "We get to look forward to that day. It's not here yet, though."

"That is our hope, that is our joy, that is our motivation to do the next right thing in faith with excellence and for the glory of God until Jesus comes back," she concluded.