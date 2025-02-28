Pro-Farrakhan megachurch pastor attacks black Trump supporters with racist slurs after being triggered by White House event

A Georgia megachurch pastor cast aspersions on supporters of President Donald Trump during a recent sermon. The pastor, who has praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, described black Trump supporters as "coons" and "runaway slaves."

Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in the Atlanta area was triggered by black Trump supporters attending a Black History Month event hosted by President Trump at the White House earlier this month.

In 2015, Bryant called black pastors who met with Trump worse than prostitutes.

A black Trump supporter at the reception celebrated the appointment of Kash Patel as the new FBI director. Newsmax host David J. Harris Jr. shared video showing him at the event saying, "Here at the Black History Month celebration at the White House. Everybody here, Kash Patel has been confirmed as the FBI director. Who’s ready for some heads to roll? Kash, I know you got the receipts. Hold them mothersuckers accountable."

Then one of the attendees of the White House reception mocked the pastor by holding up a large cardboard cutout picture of Bryant.

Bryant responded by saying, "It wasn’t just about me, but it was an attempt to silence the voice of the prophetic black church."

Bryant told WSB-TV, "To be singled out at a White House reception as a potential target to be 'held accountable' by the newly appointed FBI director was not on my 2025 bingo card ... but let me be clear that no amount of intimidation or political pressure will silence the truth."

He continued, "I stand firm in my commitment to speak out against this administration or any corporation that seeks to erode generations of progress among marginalized communities. It is not only my right, but it’s our collective responsibility as citizens to hold the powerful accountable. At this critical moment, we must collectively resist any radical actions that threaten the very foundations of our democracy."

On Sunday, Bryant lashed out and verbally attacked black Trump supporters during his sermon.

Bryant screamed, "I feel bad for them coons in the White House, who are in there tap-dancing for massa, wearing bow ties, shimmying and grinding, laughing like nothing is funny!”

“I ain’t afraid of the spooks who sit at the door," Bryant declared. "These runaway slaves hiding in the White House gonna throw my picture up thinking I'm gonna be afraid."

T.J. Moe — a contributor to BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" — shared a video earlier this month of Bryant telling his congregation that God would remove Republicans from government.

Moe stated, "This is brainwashing and the black church has bought it. They worship race and the Democratic Party, not Jesus Christ. Can you believe this? It's ironic, isn't it? The left loves to talk about separation of church and state, but they're the first ones to blur those lines when it suits them."

"Republicans stand for life, liberty, and small government — values I think align with biblical teachings more than any progressive agenda," Moe continued. "But no, Bryant's out there claiming divine intervention against Republicans. Sounds like he just wants to interpret God's will to fit his political ends."

Bryant campaigned with Kamala Harris during her failed 2024 presidential election campaign.

The pastor has openly praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan for years.

Earlier this month, Bryant also demanded a 40-day boycott of Target after the retail giant abandoned its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"I want to apologize, because prostitutes get money," Bryant stated during an appearance on CNN. "And the 100 that went in there walked away with nothing, they did it for free. So there's another word for that, and I would not use that language on the family channel."