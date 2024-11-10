People keep quoting this Bible verse — but do they know what it actually means?

Some people love the verse, “Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). It’s on bracelets and bumper stickers. It’s on coffee mugs and wall art. Believers have often taken comfort from those words in Psalm 46. After all, God is the great rescuer, the ever-faithful provider, for his people.

Have you ever considered, though, that we might not be thinking of the right primary audience for those words in Psalm 46:10? What if the command — “Be still, and know that I am God” — isn’t spoken to believers?

Context and echoes

The opening line of Psalm 46 is a declaration that God is the refuge and strength for his people, a “very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1). He’s the fortress, the high tower, the cleft in the rock. He’s the protector, the shield, the defender. Though circumstances are uncertain (46:2–3), and though nations rage (46:6), the people of God are stable and secure (46:1, 5).

The nations are not well. In Psalm 46:6, they “rage” and they “totter.” They’re unstable. The raging nations recall the scene in Psalm 2, where the nations “rage” and “plot in vain” against the Lord (Psalm 2:1–2). They rage like the dragon whom they serve (Revelation 12).

According to Psalm 2, what the nations needed to do was serve the Lord (Psalm 2:11). The kings needed to bow the knee and kiss the son (2:10, 12). The raging of the nations would not prevail over the Lord’s plan to install and exalt the one true king (2:4–6). This great king would inherit the nations (2:8).

When we read Psalm 46, we need to hear these echoes of Psalm 2.

These rebels should confess the truth of God’s unique and supreme existence and rule. There is no god like God and no god but God.

In the context of Psalm 46, there is upheaval all around. The cosmic chaos in 46:2–3 may figuratively depict the military and political threats that the people of God were facing.

The saints needed reassurance that earthly kingdoms would fall. The self-glory of this world’s rulers would fade under the bright light of divine glory, which the world’s true king would shine and embody. The people, and the city where the people dwelled, was secure because of the presence and power of God (Psalm 46:5, 7).

The primary audience

The final unit of Psalm 46 is 46:8–11. Let’s follow the logic of the verses.

In verse 8, we’re told to behold God’s works, which include desolations that he brings onto the earth. His judgments disrupt and overthrow the plans of his enemies. In verse 9, he breaks their bows and shatters their spears and burns their chariots. So much for their impressive weaponry! God’s supremacy is on display, and their human collusion and earthly strategies are a poor effort to undermine divine majesty.

In verse 10, God says, “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!”

Now, who is God talking to? He is talking to his enemies. The raging nations are the primary audience of these words. These nations have tottered in their frailty, but that fact hasn’t stopped them from hating the reality of God’s rule.

So God says to the rebels, “Be still.” It’s a command to stop what they’re doing. It’s a command to lay down their broken weapons. It’s a command to relax their grips and their arms. They should stop their rebellion, their resistance — and they should, “Know that I am God.” These rebels should confess the truth of God’s unique and supreme existence and rule. There is no god like God and no god but God.

The rest of verse 10 is God’s declaration that he will be exalted among these nations. Though enemies on earth oppose him, he will be exalted in the earth nevertheless!

Psalm 46:10 gives us the words of God to the enemies of God: “Be still, and know that I am God.” The nations should call upon the Lord for mercy, and he will receive them. They should cease their raging and their rebellion. They should rejoice in his provision of salvation for them, for Christ has redeemed a people for himself from every tribe and tongue and nation.

This essay was originally published at Dr. Mitchell Chase's Substack, Biblical Theology.

