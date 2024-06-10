Alex Jones to SELL Infowars — what's the main takeaway?

There are some big changes coming for Infowars.

Alex Jones has dropped his efforts to declare bankruptcy and has agreed to liquidate his assets in order to pay the $1.5 billion in damages he owes families of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The victims' families had asked a bankruptcy judge in Texas to liquidate Jones’ media empire and Infowars parent company, Free Speech Systems. One attorney representing the families explained that “speech is free, but lies you have to pay for.”

“There’s really no avenue out of this,” Jones said on Sunday. “I’m kind of in the bunker here. And don’t worry, I’ll come back. The enemy can’t help but do this attack.”

Pat Gray is not happy with the outcome.

“It’s unconstitutional, and more people need to be pissed off about this,” Gray says. “You can’t fine a man who doesn’t make anything like that, won’t make that in a lifetime, you can’t fine him 1.5 billion dollars.”

“I don’t like that he thought it was a hoax,” Gray adds, referencing Jones’ previous claim that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. “I think it was silly that he thought it was a hoax, but to drive him out of business over it, to sue him for 1.5 billion dollars over it.”

Jeffy notes that there seems to be an ulterior motive here — which is silencing Jones.

“They’ve already done a pretty good job of it,” Gray agrees.

“If there is one case you can point to and say, you can only pick one, ‘this is un-American,’ it’s right here. You are going after a person’s voice with this ridiculous amount of money,” Keith Malinak says. “I don’t care if he told 500 lies about fill in the blank. It’s free speech man.”

“It’s agonizing that America just doesn’t exist in its foundational form anymore,” Gray adds.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.