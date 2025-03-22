Hollywood's latest cause: Save our violent Venezuelan street gangs!

Hollywood loves being the “20” part of the 80/20 American divide.

Star after star is lashing out at Team Trump for sending Venezuelan gang members packing.

Maybe Stewart needs an old version of himself, the one who helped crush CNN’s 'Crossfire,' to lecture him on how his own show is hurting the country.

Mia Farrow raged on Bluesky (of course) that we must “lock [Trump] up” for depleting our country's most precious resource: foreign-born gangbangers.

We have no idea who was sent to that nightmare prison in El Salvador. They were denied a hearing. Trump regime ignored a Judge’s order ( binding under the law) The ppl were sent via military plane so – if they had already taken off as claimed, the plane could & should have turned back. Lock him up

Ellen Pompeo of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame delivered a word salad entrée on “The View” suggesting that Trump is in the wrong for deporting criminal illegal immigrants.

We all should ask ourselves, why do we look at something and at face value make a judgement about it? I think we do that as human beings, and I think we all need a lot more empathy right now. … I mean, why are old, white men the only ones who are allowed to be felons? No one else can stay in this country if they are a felon.

We think she played the Race CardTM here, but only she knows for sure.

"Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo whined that a Hezbollah fangirl is getting the heave-ho, too. The sage soul in question is Rhode Island doctor Dr. Rasha Alawieh.

First they came for the liver specialist … Call your representatives and ask them what they are doing to stop this lawlessness? How are they stopping Trump’s march to dictatorship? How are they going to make the President follow the law?

“Hulk … confused?”

So is Celebrity Nation, apparently. And we thought Selena Gomez weeping over rapists and murderers getting kicked out of the country was the lowest stars could sink …

Stewart smash

Aww, the Democrats have made Jon Stewart mad again. At least “The Daily Show” host didn’t slice his hand open pounding on his desk.

Instead, Stewart uncorked expletives to decry Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for refusing to shut down the government.

Remember when that was a bad thing? Not any more, apparently. And Stewart suggested that Schumer’s weakness helps explain the Democrats’ terrible, no-good polling of late.

Maybe a visual demonstration of where you're at. Let me meet you where you BLEEP live! All right. Here we go! Let me do this! This is 48% approval! This is them! This is you. This is you. 27%! This is them! "Oh, I see, they are much higher." Yes, they are much higher. And if you keep this up, you will be wearing these on your d**k!”

Maybe Stewart needs an old version of himself, the one who helped crush CNN’s “Crossfire,” to lecture him on how his own show is hurting the country …

She's 'Snow' angel

Can’t we all just get along? It’s an odd sentiment coming from Rachel Zegler.

The “Snow White” star jammed her foot in her mouth when she trashed the source material for her live-action update. That caused a kerfuffle, but not as much as her comments post-2024 election.

She wished that Trump voters “never know peace.” To her meager credit, she quickly apologized, but who would even think such a thing in the first place?

Now, she’s telling Allure magazine what she hopes for the future.

Rainbows. Unicorns. And a career that isn’t capsized by her repeatedly stepping on rakes. The last part is implied!

That’s why it’s so important for the next generation to see movies like "Snow White." To realize there’s nothing wrong with choosing to do what’s right and that it doesn’t have to be with anger or a clenched fist. … Snow White chooses kindness and still makes change. Power takes many forms. I hope we’ll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years. And people don’t see the need to use hate to cause further division.

All it takes for stars to push peace is a stern warning from a studio’s PR team. Meanwhile, Zegler’s “Snow White” is looking at a very modest box opening weekend.

Maybe she’ll don a MAGA hat in her next Instagram post for even more damage control?