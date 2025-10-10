O brother, where art thou? Loony lib Clooney ditches Dem-controlled Hollywood hellhole.

“Hollywood has the best moral compass.” —Harvey Weinstein.

“I ain’t raising my kids in this town.” —George Clooney.

OK, the second one isn’t a direct quote, but it’s close enough. The Oscar winner recently admitted a key reason he left La-La Land after marrying his legal eagle bride Amal.

The actor told Esquire about his bucolic life on a farm in France and why it’s a better fit for his young family.

“They have a much better life [in France]. I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life.”

What, no nepo baby plans?

Crime. Homelessness. Drugs. Lack of opportunity. Yes, the greater Hollywood area is no place to raise a family, and Clooney almost says it verbatim. Better yet, maybe if California stopped voting in hapless Democrats, its big cities might be more family-friendly?

Less than zero (stars)

Somebody had to say it.

Author and raconteur Bret Easton Ellis is sharing what no one in Hollywood will. The critical devotion to “One Battle After Another,” a cinematic love letter to violent radicals, is all about the film’s hard-Left, anti-ICE politics.

It’s kind of shocking to see these kind of accolades for — I’m sorry, it’s not a very good movie — because of its political ideology, and it’s so obvious that’s what they’re responding to, why it’s considered a masterpiece, the greatest film of the decade, the greatest film ever made. Because it really aligns with this kind of leftist sensibility.

He makes a solid point. The film features silly, cartoonish characters, gaping plot holes, and endless sympathy for terrorists. But it’s anti-ICE (without ever mentioning the acronym). Thus the raves.

And, Elllis predicts, the film will age badly. And soon. We’ll see. The only chance it doesn’t win Best Picture is if its momentum peaks too soon or enough anti-ICE attacks occur so that even woke Hollywood wakes up at last …

Pot, meet kettle

Jimmy Kimmel is probably sore he didn’t get an invite.

Some big-name comedians, including Bill Burr, Louis C.K., and Aziz Ansari, are taking heat for performing at a Saudi Arabian comedy festival. The regime is hardly immune to human rights abuse, and good luck roasting the royal family from any given stage.

So when Ansari showed up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host decided to grill him like Woodward and/or Bernstein.

“People are questioning why you would go over there and take their money to perform in front of these people,” Kimmel began. “They murdered a journalist [Jamal Khashoggi]. These are not good people over there.”

Ansari defended himself, saying he was speaking to a repressed gathering and it “could push things in a positive direction.”

What the “Parks and Recreation” alum should have said after that was, “Hey, why did you malign MAGA unfairly and never come close to apologizing?”

That would have shut Kimmel up …

Patriots win

I guess we don’t have to learn Spanish in four months after all.

Turning Point USA is planning an alternative Super Bowl halftime show so that viewers don’t have to settle for Bad Bunny’s anti-Trump, anti-border-control shctick during the big game.

Now gridiron fans have a plan B for the game. The All-American Halftime Show will bring something that hasn't been part of football’s biggest day for a long time: patriotism.

Details are scarce regarding the talent, but it’s another sign that right-leaning Americans are fed up with the nonstop messaging coming out of the left (and the institutions the left has captured) …

Noah's no-no

Give Trevor Noah some credit. He’s consistent. Consistently unfunny, to be exact.

The far-left comedian is always up for a challenge. They said "The Daily Show" was unsinkable. To which new host Noah said "hold my beer" — and promptly drove off 1 million viewers.

Noah's latest trick? Find the funny in the gruesome public assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Now, gallows humor is a legitimate form of comedy, and sometimes dark humor can be a way to process grief. (See the Onion's 9/11 issue, for example.)

But Noah’s attempt at comedy failed on two basic levels.

“You have to admit, that is an incongruous, funny thing that happened," quipped the oh-so-clever comic. "You are there, on stage, and you’re like, ‘Let me tell you why people should have guns,’ wa-pahhh.”

First of all, supporting the Second Amendment is hardly equivalent to condoning wanton gun violence. If Kirk's brutal murder "proves" anything, it's that there will always be deranged souls willing to resort to violence.

And the comment itself — which hundreds of witless online wags made before Noah — barely qualifies as a joke. Which is on brand, we’ll give him that …