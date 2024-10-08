Blaze News original: 6 more pro-Trump rappers

Hip-hop and Donald Trump go way back.

In the 1990s, rappers celebrated Trump for his success and immense wealth. Everyone from Nas and Jay-Z to Ice Cube and Master P name-checked the Donald in their verses.

'All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. We going to see y’all at the bingo game.'

Between 1989 and 2014, 60% of references to Trump were positive versus only 13% that were negative, according to FiveThirtyEight. At the same time, roughly a third of rap song mentions of Hillary Clinton were negative versus only 17% that were positive.

Once Trump announced that he would run for the presidency as a Republican, some rappers gave him the cold shoulder. Negative lyrics about Trump in rap songs quadrupled between the start of 2015 and July 2016.

Still, there are a few high-profile hip-hop artists who continue to have 45's back.

Despite the change of opinion by many prominent rappers, there are a handful of hip-hop stars who have embraced the 45th president.

Enjoy this follow-up to our original list of MAGA microphone fiends.

50 Cent

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Rapper 50 Cent — whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III — has shown support for Trump on numerous occasions while also lambasting Democrats and their policies.

In October 2020, right before the presidential election, 50 Cent endorsed Trump after learning how much Biden wanted to increase taxes. However, Jackson rescinded his endorsement just days later by saying, "F*** Donald Trump," after being publicly berated by his celebrity ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

In 2021, 50 Cent said he had trepidation about Biden's tax plan.

"His tax plan, I didn't realize I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS," the "21 Questions'" rapper told MSNBC host Ari Melber. "So that does change a lot."

As Blaze News reported in 2023, 50 Cent blasted President Joe Biden for taking another beach vacation in Delaware while chaos unfolded between Israel and Hamas.

Curtis Jackson posted a picture to Instagram of Biden relaxing on the beach with the caption: "Hey Joe get the f*** up, we in trouble man!"

50 Cent added, "We got some real s**t going on out here Joe. What's the plan to get a tan and chill come on now."

In regard to the immigrant crisis in New York City, 50 Cent stated in February, "Maybe Trump is the answer."

50 Cent visited Capitol Hill in June, where he met with lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. The rapper told reporters he sees black men “identifying with Trump” because “they got RICO charges [too].”

Just hours after the attempted assassination of Trump on Saturday, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson paid tribute to the former president during a concert in Boston.

Jackson performed his song "Many Men (Wish Death)" in front of a large reproduction of the cover of his 2003 debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'." The image features the rapper standing defiantly behind a pane of glass partially shattered by a bullet, but Jackson's head had been replaced with Trump's.

Lil Pump

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Lil Pump has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump since 2020.

In October 2020, Lil Pump announced that he was endorsing Trump. Part of the reason for supporting the Republican presidential candidate was because of Joe Biden's tax proposal.

Days before the 2020 presidential election, the “Gucci Gang” rapper appeared at a Trump campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Lil Pump said on stage while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, “I’ve come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 2020. Don’t forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

In January, Lil Pump got a tattoo on his left thigh of Trump's viral mug shot taken after being booked into a jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

In July, Lil Pump told Vice President Kamala Harris in an impassioned Instagram video, “We’ve seen the mess that you and Biden have created in the past three years, and the only person who can clean it up is Donald Trump, baby!”

In August, the Florida rapper vowed to move out of the United States if Harris won the 2024 presidential election.

“I swear on my dad’s grave, if this stupid-a** b***h Kamala Harris wins the f***ing election, I’m moving out of America, boy. I swear on everything,” Lil Pump declared.



In November 2020, Lil Pump released the Trump anthem titled “Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin.”

In August 2024, Lil Pump proclaimed that he was soon releasing a "pro-Trump song with the support of the Trump team."

Waka Flocka Flame



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame — whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs — is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is also an ardent supporter of Donald Trump.

In 2020, Waka Flocka Flame suggested that Trump was a better president than Barack Obama.

The following year, Waka Flocka Flame was presented with a lifetime achievement award from Trump. The rapper was recognized for the humanitarian and philanthropic work he accomplished with the Chicago-based non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach Inc. — an organization that provides services for women experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, trauma, domestic violence, and mental illness.

Last October, Waka endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

A few days later, the award-winning rapper shared a photo with Trump on the X social media platform.

In July, the "Hard in the Paint" rapper proclaimed: "Trump still my president I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets… didn’t push me this direction… this is my choice like I choose not to eat pork but do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…nor will I act like."

The same month, the "No Hands" rapper said on stage during his concert, “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. We going to see y’all at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for motherf***ing president T24!”

Following the assassination attempt against Trump in July, the rapper tweeted, “I feel like Trump was set up.. protect our president."

In August, Waka Flocka Flame declared: "I’m still voting for Trump!!!! Let’s be clear!!!!!"

Azealia Banks

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Azealia Banks is an outspoken rapper from Harlem who has been a vocal supporter of the former president.

Banks was one of the few rappers to publicly support Trump in the 2016 presidential election — although not an overwhelmingly positive endorsement of Trump.

"Ok so, I think I'm ready to admit that I'm going to vote for Donald Trump," Banks began. "I think Trump is the only one who truly has the balls to bust up big business. Hillary [Clinton] is too tied in with them and Bernie [Sanders] has no clout."

"Just because Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders say nice things about minorities doesn't mean they actually mean them," the rapper added. "Politicians have been saying 'nice' things about colored folks and we've still been getting f***ed. I only trust this country to be what it is: full of s**t. It takes s**t to know s**t so we may as well, put a piece of s**t in the White House."

Banks told the Standard last year that she would be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"He’s just f***ing funny,” she said of the former president. “He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”

Speaking on the possibility of Trump starting a nuclear war, “Well, he didn’t press it the first time. You never know, Biden might hit the wrong s**t on the antenna and blow the whole thing up.”

In July, she attended Trump’s campaign rally in Doral, Florida.

Sleepy Hallow

Steven Ferdman/GC Images

Tegan Joshua Anthony Chambers — better known as the Jamaican-American drill rapper Sleepy Hallow from Brooklyn — is a Trump supporter.



In May, Sleepy Hallow and rapper Sheff G were invited to speak at the Trump campaign rally in the Bronx, New York.

“One thing I want to say. They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us,” Sheff G told the crowd.

Sleepy Hallow then proclaimed: “Make America Great Again!”

Trump jokingly praised Sheff G’s jewel-encrusted grill, "I like those teeth. I want to find out where you did that. I got to get my teeth like that. I want that to happen to me."

DaBaby

Rich Fury/Getty Images

DaBaby — born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — praised Trump as a "gangster."

During a 2022 episode of the massively popular "Full Send" podcast, DaBaby announced that he had previously supported Kanye West to become president during his failed run in 2020. However, he had switched his allegiance to Donald Trump.

“I think I’m voting… yeah, yeah, yeah,” DaBaby said.

“Do I f*** with Trump? Now? Hell yeah,” DaBaby declared. “Trump is a gangster.”

The "Blame It on Baby" rapper said the media is disingenuous and makes "ants into dinosaurs."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!