'Trump gets shot and now I'm trending': Rapper 50 Cent puts Trump on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' album cover

Hours after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday, Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson paid tribute to the former president at a concert in Boston.

Jackson performed his song "Many Men (Wish Death)" in front of a huge reproduction of the cover of his 2003 debut album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

In the image, which features the rapper standing defiantly behind a pane of glass partially shattered by a bullet, Jackson's head had been replaced with Trump's.

"Many Men," the third single from that album, describes Jackson's criminal past and an infamous incident in which he almost died after being shot nine times.

Jackson also posted the image on X, with the comment, "Trump gets shot and now I'm trending."

Fans quickly responded with memes of their own, often playing "Many Men" over images and videos of the current presidential candidate narrowly escaping death.

'I see them identifying with Trump. ... Because they got RICO charges.'

As he has aged, 50 Cent has become less inclined to be bipartisan, often showing support for policies he approves of and vocally decrying policies he opposes.

In October 2023, Jackson posted a picture to Instagram of President Biden relaxing on the beach with the caption, "Hey Joe get the f*** up, we in trouble man!"

The rapper and entrepreneur is from Queens, New York — as is Trump — and has also commented on New York politics.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jackson shared a screen capture of an article regarding a $53 million program for illegal immigrants in New York City. The post had the caption: "WTF Mayor Adams call my phone, I don't understand how this works. Somebody explain."

50 Cent even dared to say that he felt black men have been identifying with Trump since he was hit with felony charges.

"We're heading into another election, so have you made a decision?" a reporter asked him in early June 2024.

"I'm not sure how to answer that, that question, to be honest with you," 50 Cent responded.

"What do you see is the significance of African American men in this election?" the reporter then asked.

"I see them identifying with Trump. ... Because they got RICO charges," he answered.

RICO refers to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a charge that is typically used by law enforcement to charge groups or individuals believed to have committed crimes over a long period of time.

Jackson is one of the latest celebrities to join the mass exodus from Hollywood and, to a greater extent, California.

The 49-year-old recently announced he would be opening a movie studio in the deep south, specifically Shreveport, Louisiana, in an effort to tell unique stories and for "fostering talent."

